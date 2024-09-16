Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.