Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.