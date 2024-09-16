Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $13.22 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
