Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $83.36 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

