Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

