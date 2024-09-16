Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,117 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $94.42 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.