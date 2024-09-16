Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,354,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,820,000 after buying an additional 5,488,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,246,053 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,142,343.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,796,383. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

