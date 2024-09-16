Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

