Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

