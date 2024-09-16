Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 278426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metals One

In other Metals One news, insider Jonathan Owen purchased 40,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($523.08). 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

