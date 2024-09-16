M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,785.8 days.
M&G Stock Down 14.5 %
Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
M&G Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.