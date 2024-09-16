M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,785.8 days.

M&G Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.