MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY opened at $16.11 on Monday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

