Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.77.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.97 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

