MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 3.4%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 12,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 103,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
