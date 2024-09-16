MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $173.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $133.44 and last traded at $134.67. Approximately 816,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,329,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. Maxim Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

