Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,004,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 708,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,840. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

