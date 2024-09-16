Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,004,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Minera Alamos Trading Up 8.4 %
OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 708,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,840. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
