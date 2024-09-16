Mizuho Increases CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $32.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

CNX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 109,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,343. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 197.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 533.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

