Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mogo Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.79. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mogo had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOGO

Mogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.