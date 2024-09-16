Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 2,056 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

