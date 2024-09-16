Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $143.19 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $143.19 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00040260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,082,499 coins and its circulating supply is 902,320,496 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

