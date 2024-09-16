Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON MGAM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,393. The stock has a market cap of £808.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 347 ($4.54).

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

