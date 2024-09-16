Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund comprises about 1.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 526,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

IIF opened at $28.63 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

