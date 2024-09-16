Morgan Stanley Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.68. 1,195,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,672. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

