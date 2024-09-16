MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
MotorCycle Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19.
About MotorCycle
