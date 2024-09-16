MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19.

About MotorCycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

