Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.