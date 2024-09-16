Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. 64,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,956. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

