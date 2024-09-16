Nano One Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Nano has a total market cap of $110.24 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00539932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00294586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00079565 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

