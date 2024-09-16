NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NanoXplore Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.49. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.87 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

