National Grid’s (NG) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.71) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,238.75 ($16.20).

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Stock Performance

Insider Activity at National Grid

NG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,043.50 ($13.65). The company had a trading volume of 7,111,045 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 978.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 995.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 18,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($233,747.55). In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 18,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £178,746.75 ($233,747.55). Also, insider John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,320.61). Insiders purchased a total of 19,232 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.