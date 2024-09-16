National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.09

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 21157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.