NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $3.84 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $158.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,642,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,222,847 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,549,550 with 1,129,975,009 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.94413625 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $157,712,698.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.