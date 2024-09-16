Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AGYS stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,578 shares of company stock worth $14,107,417. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

