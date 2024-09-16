Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 49.1% in August

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,121. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

