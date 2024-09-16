Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 49.1% in August

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,121. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.40.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
