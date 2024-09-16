New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$3.71 Average PT from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

Insider Buying and Selling

New Gold Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$181,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NGD opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.77. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of C$298.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.3722467 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.