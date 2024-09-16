NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
Shares of NIOBW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
About NioCorp Developments
