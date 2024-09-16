NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NIOBW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.