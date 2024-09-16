Niza Global Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35,532.61 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $35,532.61 and $351,219.69 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,170,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00013953 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $486,775.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

