NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,687.5 days.

NN Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NNGPF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.