NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NBY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 40,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $17.74.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

