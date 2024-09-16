Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.70.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.