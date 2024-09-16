Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in NU by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

