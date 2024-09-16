NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.93.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.56. The company had a trading volume of 311,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.78. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1321462 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $372,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

