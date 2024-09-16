Oldfield Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

