One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

