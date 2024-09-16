One Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 318,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,072,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.