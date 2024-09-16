One Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

