One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $287.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.16. The company has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

