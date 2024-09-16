One Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Unilever stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.