One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $304.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $306.51.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

