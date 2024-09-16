One Capital Management LLC Sells 25,728 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200 day moving average of $356.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

