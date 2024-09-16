One Capital Management LLC Sells 59,821 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,821 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $314.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

